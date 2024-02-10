2023 AFCON: GFA President Kurt Okraku in Abidjan to watch finals

Sports News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku has arrived in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, for the grand finale of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



This much-anticipated showdown will feature the host nation, Ivory Coast, squaring off against Nigeria at the Lassane Outarra Stadium in Ebimpe this Sunday.



While Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, didn't progress to the tournament's knockout phase, Okraku will be in attendance at the final as one of the esteemed guests.



Ghana endured a tough journey in the group stage, suffering a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde and managing consecutive 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique, which resulted in their exit from the tournament.



They concluded the group stage in third place with two points.



Okraku's presence at the AFCON final underscores the significance of the event within the African football community. He's anticipated to witness an electrifying clash between Ivory Coast and Nigeria as they vie for continental glory.



The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 20:00GMT.