13th African Games: Here's the medal table after Ghana clocked 50 with Nigeria only two shy of 100

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Princesses of Ghana's victory over Nigeria in the final of the women's football of the 13th African Games on Thursday, March 21, 2024, has increased the country's medal tally to 50.



Team Ghana had 49 medals before the women's finals, 11 of them gold, 23 silver, and 16 bronze.



There were also significant movements outside the top five on the table, with Morocco jumping from ninth to seventh, pushing Mauritius, who previously held the position, to eighth.



Kenya, ranked 11th on Wednesday, has broken into the top ten after winning four medals on Thursday, March 21, 2024. They are now ninth on the medal table.



Eritrea, ranked 8th for some days, has been pushed two steps lower, with Ethiopia dropping to 11th after garnering fourteen medals.



The top five of the table, however, witnessed no significant changes, with Egypt still leading the pack with 175 medals, eight more than they had on Wednesday.



Nigeria won eight more medals on Thursday, which has seen their tally go up to 98. They have now equalled the medal haul of third-placed South Africa, but lead due to the difference in gold medal honors.



While Nigeria have so far won 37 gold medals, South Africa have managed 29, which is four more than fourth-placed Algeria, who have 24 gold medals.



In total, Algeria won 99 medals, 33 silver medals, and 44 bronze medals.



Completing the top five is Tunisia, whose medal accumulation has shot up from 66 on Wednesday, to 73, which is a significantly impressive jump.



At the bottom of the table, Ghana's eastern neighbour, Togo, is ranked 36th, with just three medals to their credit.



They are a level above Chad, Djibouti, Rwanda, Lesotho, and Guinea-Bissau, ranked 37th with just a bronze medal each to their credit.



See the full table below











Our coverage of the 13th African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd Bethel Logistics, experts in shipping logistics



