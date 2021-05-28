sharkquiz4: PRESEC ditch St. Augustine’s College for another final placement

Regional News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

#SharksQuiz4 has witnessed the last semi-final contests. At the senior level, the game brought together heavyweights Presec – Legon and St. Augustine’s College, Cape Coast.



The contest came off as a battle between regional champions ahead of the grand finale. Either teams piqued a high standard to qualify for the final. One achieved this though!



In the kick off round of the contest, Presbyterian Boys’ set the ball rolling answering the first set of questions on a time bomb. They correctly answered six questions and thus made a gleaming 60 points in that round. St. Augustine’s followed quickly in the same manner but fell some 20 points behind. They made 40 points in the first round.



Part two of the sharks quiz was always a reminder of cautious play. As both teams were already aware of the severity of the rules in that round, they tried to make very disciplined approach. Augusco, being too careful let go some potential points and Presec boys made their flaw an opportunity. They scored 10 points whiles Presec raced ahead with 55 points.



The tension was real now. The STEM round was a round both institutions were very familiar with but one always seemed to be the manipulator. As the “go shot” was fired, they both hurdled away applying knowledge in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines.



As widely proven, Presec boys humbled their Cape Coast counterparts whipping them to 80 points over 20. The lead margin at this point was a whopping 125 and there was only one round to go.



Many asserted that the needful had been done even before the last round. Presec boys’ had left a huge stump for St. Augustines and the latter could only pray for a miracle in the last round. Going on, a member from each team took on one from the other in individual bouts.



One on one until the last pair, they fought to either improve or change their statuses. Augusco played hard but for nothing. They made nil points in the in the last round whereas Presec – Legon boxed 30 more points.



The defending champions have once again made it to the finals! 225 points against 50. Are they on a mission for a consecutive win? This can only be known after their final clash with another Cape Coas side, Wesley Girls’ High School.



The girls have on the other hand, risen through the ranks with equally impressive performances. The finals thus leave a lot for viewers and supporters to savour.



This year’s edition of the Sharks Quiz (#Sharks4) is sponsored by Kellogg’s Ghana and Indomie; Ashesi University, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Family Health Medical School, Academic City College (Academic Sponsors); eCampus Ghana, Shell Ghana, Givers Clean Care, Fanmilk Ghana, Fortune rice and Frytol (Associate Sponsors).



Media Partners include; TV3 Ghana, 3FM, 3News, AfricaSchoolsOnline, Ghanaweb, Ameyawdebrah.com, Kwadwo Sheldon, High School Trendz(shstrendz.com), Blue Vision Multimedia, Edutainers Topia, and High School Society.