Saturday, 26 September 2020

jmdonations.org is a scam - NDC warns

The NDC has warned its supporters against the website

The largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disassociated itself from a fundraising platform – www.jmdonations.org.



The website with an imposing picture of NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, as well as his running mate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, is asking people to contribute towards the NDC campaign for the 2020 general elections.



“Get involved with contribution, make yourself proud. Together as a people, we can achieve more than a single person could ever do alone,” the website woos prospective donors.



But the NDC in a statement signed by Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, Deputy General Secretary, said the website does not have the blessings of the flagbearer nor the party.



The general public was accordingly advised to disregard it because the donations platform is a scam.



“We wish to state clearly that, neither the Flagbearers’ office nor the National Democratic Congress Headquarters have sanctioned the above fund raising link and as such, we urge all supporters, members, sympathizers and the general public to disregard this link and treat it as a scam.”





