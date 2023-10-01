General News of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor is dead.



The retired nurse and midwife was wife of the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, President John Agyekum Kufuor.



She died at the age of 88, a source close to the Kufuor family has confirmed to Asaase News.



She died today Sunday 1 October 2023, 24 days to her 89th birthday, the report added.



Having tied the knot on September 8, 1962, the two barely three weeks back celebrated their 61st anniversary as a couple.



The former president once revealed that he married Theresa a year after they got to know each other.



In an interview with Adom TV's Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, Kufuor disclosed that they met at a Republic Day Anniversary Dance in 1961 in London.



He added that he had just completed his law course the same year Theresa finished her nursing programme in Scotland.



“We got talking at the dance and became friends who got married in 1962 and gave birth to our first child in 1963, the second in 1964," Myjoyonline quoted him to have said.



