Zuba declares interest in Ashanti Region NDC Secretary post

Politics of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi Kwasi Ofori Agyemang has declared his intention to contest the Ashanti Region Secretary position for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The appointee of the erstwhile Mahama administration made this known during a panel discussion on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma on Friday, June 4.



Zuba, as he is popularly known, explained that his main motive to contest the regional secretary slot in next year’s regional congress “is to gather all the grassroots [and] inspire hope in them and forge ahead for a united front to win 2024 elections.”



When he was asked by host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin on his assessment of the current crop of executives and if their performance really affected the party’s fortune in the 2020 elections, he explained that “for me, I believe that none of the current executives performed poorly”.



“They all did their best because no NDC executive takes delight in maintaining in opposition, just that we are all capable of serving the party so it’s about time we test and try alternatives to bring back the love and win power come 2024,” he added.



Other names have surfaced ahead of the elections as some eye other executive positions.



Zuba is, however, confident his dream to win the secretary slot will materialize with the mammoth backing from grassroots and entire Ashanti Region NDC members.