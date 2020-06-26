Regional News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: Abena Pomaa, Contributor

Zoomlion to disinfect 205 schools in Tema

Waste management experts, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, says it has targeted more than 200 schools at Tema in the Greater Accra Region to augment government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.



Managing Director of Zoomlion, Tema Division, Seth Appiah Ocran, disclosed that his outfit has already disinfected all the public schools in the area, adding that "we are only left with some private schools."



He said these when addressing journalists on Thursday during a disinfection exercise at Lashibi in the Tema West Constituency.



The exercise, which saw the disinfection of about 17 basic schools in the Tema West Constituency, was part of the President directives for all basic schools in the county to be disinfected before reopening date--Monday, June 29.



Some of the schools that received disinfection on the day were Young Scholars International School, Good Shepherd International School, Azure International School, Apex Community School among others.



Mr Appiah Ocran, however, said one challenge they encountered during the exercise was the unavailability of some of the schools' head, albeit prior notice about the exercise was relayed to them.



"The unavailability of some of the headmasters/mistresses sometimes delayed the exercise, but I must admit that generally the heads were cooperative," the Tema Zoomlion GM said.



Mr Appiah Ocran went on to disclose that his company had already disinfected all the public schools, adding that "we are left with some private schools then our task would be complete."



"The public schools in Tema are dotted in Communities Two, Five, Klagon, Adjei Kojo areas, and they have all been disinfected," stated Mr Appiah Ocran.



For her part, the Headmistress of Azure International School, Deborah Okyere, commended the central government and Zoomlion Ghana Limited for including private schools in the exercise.



Against that backdrop, he urged parents and guardians have been urged to provide their children with nose masks and alcohol-based hand sanitisers to complement the central government's efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.





