Regional News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: Patricia Ofori Atta, Contributor

Zoomlion ready’s Takoradi Technical University, Holy Child for continuing students return

The exercise is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as some schools reopen on Monday August 24, 2020

In line with the President’s directive to all tertiary institutions to disinfect before reopening for continuing students, Zoomlion today has disinfected Takoradi Technical University and Holiday Child College of Education campuses. The Acting Vice Chancellor of TTU, Joseph Eshun during the exercise said the disinfection by Zoomlion is a confidence booster to the expected increase numbers of both students and lecturers to return on the 24th of August.



“Zoomlion has been very supportive in our attempt to have a safe and clean environment for our students to come in. This is about the third time they are disinfecting all our campuses, thus the main campus here at Newsite and the Butumajebu campus. They have so far disinfected all the lecture halls, halls of residence and this is a way of deepening confidence for both the students and lecturers to return. The arrangement for return of continuing students of Takoradi Technical University is that the Second Years would come in from 24th August, thus the M-Tech, B-Tech, Civil Engineering and all HND Second Years are coming from 24th August. Then from the 5th of October by which time the Second Years would have completed their exams, the first years would also come in to complete their second semester for 2019/2020 academic year. This is just to enable us manage the numbers and control in the observation of the various protocols especially social distancing.”



The Western Regional Vector Control Manager for Zoomlion, Samuel Adu who supervised the exercise explained the extent of the disinfection exercise.



“The government has already made it clear that until the disease we find ourselves fighting now is warded off, disinfection is going to be regular, hence this exercise. This exercise is to give some confidence to the students and lecturers of both TAKORADI Technical University and Holy Child College of Education that the place is safe in terms of any gems or the Corona Virus we are fighting now. The scope of the disinfection covers every place students and lecturers are liking to come into contact with whiles on campus.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.