Zoomlion readies senior high schools in Upper East Region for reopening

The exercise is in line with the coronavirus preventive measures directed by government and GES

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has disinfected second cycles schools in all 15 Municipal and District Assemblies in the Upper East Region as schools reopen soon.



This is the third phase of the disinfection exercise which is part of efforts to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus among students.



The exercise is in line with the COVID-19 preventive measures directed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and health authorities.



The team disinfected classrooms, dormitories, dining halls, lavatories, kitchens, Assembly halls and sitting spaces.



In the Kassena-Nankana Municipality, schools disinfected were the Navrongo, Notre Damme, Awe, St. Johns and OLL senior high schools.



Heads of the schools were delighted the third phase of the disinfection was been carried out.



Headmaster of the Awe Senior High School, Thomas Kanlisi, stated that the exercise, since inception, has helped drive away unwanted pests from the school environment.



He thereby urged authorities to frequently conduct the exercise to continuously keep the environment safe.



“I want to thank the government of Ghana, the Ghana Education Service and of course Zoom lion. This is the third time they are here. Awe Senior High School as we all know is sited just by a forest. So, most of the time, we face the challenge of reptiles and other animals. But since this exercise began, we have sighed some sort of relief. We hope that government will continue to get Zoom lion to always visit us to disinfect our school. It should be done frequently”. Mr. Kansili urged.



Clemencia Zizinga, Assistant Headmistress -Domestic, of Navrongo Senior High School, stated that previous disinfections in the school have been very helpful as “it created a serene environment and teaching and learning took place effectively”.



She added that the disinfection played a role in ensuring the school did not record a case of the COVID-19.



Ms. Zizinga said the school was still committed to the fight against the Coronavirus, stating that all other necessary measures have been put in place, in addition to the disinfection, as the students return.



The Deputy Regional Manager of Zoom Lion, Issaka Abubakar, who lauded the collaboration of the schools through the exercise, said Zoom lion would also disinfect all Junior High Schools in the region.



He stated that the disinfection would take a week to complete, expressing hope that students would have a very safe environment for effective academic work.



“Navrongo here we are expected to disinfect about six senior high schools and then after the disinfection, basic school would follow. We are expected to disinfect about 80 basic schools in Navrongo”.



“The disinfection is to ensure the safety of students who will be reporting on the 5th of October so that they are able go about their normal schooling activities”.





