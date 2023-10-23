Zoomlion donates over GHc500,000 worth of items to Akosombo dam spillage victims

General News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, has donated items worth over GHc500,000 to support victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.



The items include waste bins, plastic buckets, brooms and other sanitary items to aid in maintaining a clean environment.



The company also donated food items such as rice and cooking oil, canned fish and water. The rest were safety jackets, mosquito nets and aqua tabs to keep them safe and protect them from harm and diseases.



The Managing Director of Zoomlion, Mrs. Gloria Opoku Anti presenting the items at the National Emergency Centre at North Tongu District Assembly in the Volta region to the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage on Monday October 23, 2023, noted that good sanitary environment, clean water, safety and sustenance are essential for survival and well-being, hence the company's decision to support the victims in that regard.



The company will from next week also provide disinfection service free of charge to affected communities in the Akosombo dam spillage disaster.



The disinfection will start from the safe havens where victims are taking refuge after the dam spillage and later move to the flood areas after the water recedes.



"We are also providing vector control and disinfection services at the Safe Havens and their environs. These are intended to reduce the spread and incidence of sanitation-related diseases that are normally associated with episodes of flooding."







These diseases include malaria, typhoid, cholera and dysentery.



She acknowledged that it is a difficult time, and her company understands the urgency of the situation. She therefore called for all hands on deck to help address the situation.



"It is in moments like these that we must come together as a community, as a region and as a nation, to support those who are suffering the most," she prayed.



She noted that it is the collective efforts of every Ghanaian to ensure that the affected communities bounce back.







"It is our collective responsibility to ensure that these communities recover, rebuild, and restore hope and dignity to the lives of those affected and Zoomlion Ghana Limited is proud to be a part of that effort," she noted



The deputy Director General Mr. Seji Saji Amedonu welcomed the donation and thanked Zoomlion for the gesture.



He announced that the number of affected victims has increased to

35,000 from 31, 000 just four days ago.



He therefore urged others to come and support. The committee is trying to reach everyone affected.



In a related event, Zoomlion Ghana Ltd. also donated similar items to its staff who were directly impacted by the flood waters.



