Regional News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: GNA

Zoomlion disinfects 48 police stations in W/N region

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has disinfected 48 police stations in the Western North Region for the safety of police officers, inmates and visitors.



The stations included the Regional Police Command, Waiwso and Bibiani Divisional commands, Waiwso, Asawinso and Juabeso District commands, and the Asafo, Boako, Asepaneye, and Bonsu-Nkwanta police stations.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Waiwso, Mr Isaac Banfoh, the Western North Regional Coordinator of Zoomlion, said the exercise went on concurrently in all the nine districts of the Region.



Powerful disinfectant chlorine was used for the exercise as part of measures to fight the COVID-19, he said.



Mr Banfoh said the exercise was the second in the series of disinfection of police stations by Zoomlion in the Region.



He said the security agencies, especially the police, received visitors at all times, hence the need to ensure their safety.



DPS Christopher Darkeh, the Waiwso Divisional Commander, commended Zoomlion for the disinfection and suggested that the exercise be carried out every month to ensure the safety of the stations and motivate the personnel to give of their best.



He advised the public to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to defeat the virus.