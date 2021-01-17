Regional News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: GNA

Zoomlion disinfects 285 educational institutions at Sefwi-Waiwso

Zoomlion disinfection exercise

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has disinfected 285 basic, senior high schools (SHS) and training institutions at the Sefwi-Waiwso Municipality of the Western North Region to ensure the safety of pupils and students as schools reopen.



They comprise 154 public primary and junior high schools, 122 private primary and junior high schools, five public and one private SHSs and three training institutions.



The Waiwso SHS, Asawinso SHS, Dwenaase Methodist Primary and Junior High School, Nana Andoh M/A Basic School, Christland Perperatory School, English and Arabic Junior High School, Waiwso College of Education and Sefwi-Asafo College of Health were among the schools disinfected.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the exercise, Mr Patrick Kwofie, the Sefwi-Waiwso District Manager of Zoomlion, said the company used powerful disinfectant chlorine for the exercise, which was part of measures to fight the Covid-19.



He appealed to parents and guardians not to panic as schools reopened because they were safe for teaching and learning.



He, however, called on them to educate their children on the need to adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols both in and out of school.