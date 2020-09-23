Regional News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: GNA

Zoomlion begins second phase of nationwide disinfection of schools

The disinfection exercise is ahead of schools reopening for second year students

Zoomlion Ghana Limited on Wednesday began the second phase disinfection of Schools in the country.



The disinfection exercise, which is in preparation towards the re-opening of schools for second year Gold and Green Track students on October 5, 2020, will last for seven days.



It is also to ensure that the students and teaching and non-teaching staff are safe from contracting COVID-19 and attacks of insects.



Mr Ernest Morgan Akwah, the Zoomlion General Manager, Accra Zone, said in the Greater Accra Region, the exercise will cover 109 Senior High and Special Schools and 3,680 Basic Schools which are divided into four clusters and further into groups.



He said the schools to be disinfected today by group one includes Accra Academy, Accra Technical Training Centre, Kinbu Secondary Technical, Holy Trinity and Sacred Heart Senior High Schools (SHS), while group two includes St. Margaret Mary SHS/Technical, St Mary' SHS, Ideal Colleges, Legon and Mamprobi, State School for the Deaf and Wesley Girls SHS.



Achimota SHS, Ideal College, Sakaman, Wesley Grammar and KAS SHS, and Accra Girls, Presby SHS, Osu, Castle Road Special School, Accra High and Accra Rehabilitation Center will be covered in Group three and four respectively.



Mr Akwah said the first phase of the exercise was very successful, and that Zoomlion was committed to giving out its best and expertise to ensure the safety of all Ghanaians.



He thanked the management of the schools for their cooperation and support and expressed gratitude to the government for the steps taken.



Mr Asun William Kwame, the Assistant Headmaster Domestic at the Accra Academy, said the staff were prepared to welcome the students.



He said the exercise was in the right direction as the first phase of the disinfection and the safety protocols put in place helped the school not to record any COVID-19 cases.



Mr Kwame said there were bed bugs, Mosquitos and other insects in the school but they were controlled.



Mr Charles Baidoo, Headmaster of Wesley Grammar School, said there would be 25 students in each class as directed to ensure that social distancing was observed.



He assured parents of the safety of their children and thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service and Zoomlion for the commitment to ensure the safety of Ghanaians.





