Zongo youth on manhunt for suspected gay actor for escaping committee interrogations

Regional News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:



Some youth of the Yalwa Zongo within the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly of the Ashanti Region, have threatened to deal with Mohammed Maisuna Alhassan over his alleged involvement in a gay activity.



According to them, Maisuna and two other suspects were caught in a gay act and handed over to a committee for interrogation.



However, at the time the committee was ready to face them, they had run away.



Abdul Rauf Abubakar, a youth leader and spokesperson, said all attempts to locate the suspects' whereabouts proved futile.



"We know they are three, but the only person we are currently pursuing is Maisuna. This is because Mohammed Maisuna is the only person who is a known native of this area. The other two guys who have also run away are all strangers. We shall deal with him when he's caught, and we believe he will assist the elders to locate the rest," he said.



They further revealed that Maisuna who influences the community due to his stardom through a local movie, has the potential to destroy the future of the young ones who see him as their role model.



"We are very serious about his manhunt so that the needed punishment may be meted out to him to serve as a deterrent. We don't want him to go free so that he may have the guts to come back and influence the younger ones with the same behaviour", one of the youths who gave his name as Musah told this reporter.



On his part, the youth secretary, Muntala Alhassan, said they are now preparing a petition to serve the Zongo elders.



"As we've already stated, if they don't show any seriousness in his manhunt, we can't control the youth anymore. Things will escalate, and we'll be forced to handle the case ourselves, take the law into our own hands, and act otherwise", he said.



Meanwhile, some of the youth said they would deal with him severely whenever they lay eyes on him.



"He is a known practitioner, but people keep on defending him. Now that his cup is full, he's been allowed to run away. No way for that", he said.