Source: 3 News

Zongo issues require more than just mortuaries – Mustapha Hamid to Mahama

Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development Mustapha Hamid

Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development Mustapha Hamid has noted that the issues facing Zongo communities are monumental and will require more years to fix.



He said the issues are more than just building mortuaries for the communities.



His comments come after the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, promised that he will construct more morgues – not less than 300 – in Zongo communities if he comes to power again.



Mr Mahama is reported to have said on Woezor TV that these structures are part of mediation programmes the NDC plans for Zongo communities across the country.



He said the ‘funeral homes’ will help contain the stress in handling the dead in Zongo communities.



But speaking at a forum on Sunday, October 4, Mr Mustapha Hamid said “People ask me questions like in your four years of your government, have you transformed all Zongo communities?



“Please, what kind of questions is that? Did we say that we were going to transform Zongo communities in four years? No. We just said that a journey of a thousand miles begins with a step.



“The challenges are big, they are monumental challenges. They require more than mortuaries to be able to resolve.”





