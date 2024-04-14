Zongo chiefs honour Michael Okyere Baafi for his sterling and impactful leadership

Regional News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: Michael Oberteye

On Thursday, April 11, 2024, the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry responsible for Industries, Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi joined our Muslim Chiefs and the entire Muslim Community to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr at Koforidua.



He took the opportunity to wish them well and praised them for the continuous efforts they put into ensuring peace within themselves and other tribes or religions.



The Chiefs then honoured him with a citation for his sterling and impactful leadership and service to the good people of New Juaben South Constituency.



The citation presented to him by Chief Moshei on behalf of the Chiefs and people of the Zongo Community symbolizes the benevolence, charisma and character exhibited by the parliamentarian and deputy minister for Trade and Industry.



His contributions to the people of Zongo spring from not just his duties as a Member of Parliament but a man full of character and drive.



The lawmaker in receiving the citation expressed his utmost appreciation to the Muslim community for acknowledging his contributions to the people and pledged his continuous support to them.



He emphasized that the recognition was a big motivation to him as it would spur him to continue to exhibit his mandate.