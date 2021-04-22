Zongo Development Fund commissions 119 completed projects in Zongo communities

Regional News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Zongo Development Fund

The Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF) has kick-started the commissioning of 119 projects fully completed in various Zongo communities in the country.



The Chief Executive Officer of the ZoDF, Alhaji Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, began the nation-wide commissioning with the handing-over of a massive school gate and security post for the Accra Girls Senior High School, in the Ayawaso North Municipality, in Accra, on Wednesday.



Some of the key projects are the construction of a bed-lift at the maternity ward of the Mamobi General Hospital, extensive renovation of the Institute of Islamic Studies in Nima, street lights in Sabon Zongo and Akweteman in Accra.

The projects, which are fully financed by the Fund, include the construction and furnishing of basic and second cycle educational institutions; institutional and public places of convenience; fully equipped ICT Centres, libraries and assembly halls.



Also to be commissioned are roads and drainage systems; provision of safe drinking water and renovation of health facilities as well as electrification and provision of street lights in Zongo communities.



Some of the beneficiary communities are Parkoso, Hakom and Agogo Zongo, all in the Ashanti Region; Kadjebi in the Oti Region; Mion and Tolon in the Northern Region; Goyiri in the Savannah Region; Asesewa, Adeiso, and Akanteng Fulani Zongo in the Eastern Region; Nante Zongo, Techiman Zongo and Kintampo in the Bono East Region.



Speaking at the commissioning of the gate for Accra Girls’ SHS, Alhaji Arafat Sulemana Abdulai said currently there were about 500 ZoDF funded projects at various stages of completion.



The projects include six-unit classroom blocks, provision of furniture, 10-seater institutional toilet facilities, drainage systems, roads and mechanised water systems.



Touching on upcoming projects by the Fund, the CEO said 16 model SHS schools would be constructed in each of the 16 regions.



The model schools would have fully equipped libraries, laboratories, recreational facilities and dormitories.



Other projects are the enrollment of 600 youth into adult/alternative education, the organization of a Zongo soccer league and ethnic and religious fora.



Alhaji Arafat Sulemana Abdulai said the Fund would also increase its support for brilliant but needy students under the scholar grant and focus more on building the entrepreneurial skills of women and the youth in Zongo communities.