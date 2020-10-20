General News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Zongo Development Fund CEO adjudged CEO of the Year

Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund(ZoDF)

Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund(ZoDF), Arafat Sulemana Abdulai has been honoured as the Best CEO for championing poverty alleviation and job creation through the fund.



He was awarded at the 2020 Ghana Leadership Award which was held in Accra.



Addressing the press at the awards ceremony, Arafat Sulemana Abdulai expressed excitement for being recognised for his works.



He also expressed his profound gratitude President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for creating the ZoDF and making him the leader of affairs.



Ghana Leadership Awards is an event that seeks to celebrate and recognise the most outstanding and exemplary leadership that positively impacts the development of Ghana and Africa as a whole.



The event was under the theme; “ Celebrating our Heroes in a Peaceful Ghana, One People Working Together.”



The annual event convenes and showcases the highest level of leaders in business, government, academia, philanthropic, media, celebrity, the clergy and social sector players among others.





