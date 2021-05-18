Zipline drones 100% manned by Ghanaian flight engineers - Bawumia

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the drones used for the distribution of medical supplies to some health centres in the country are fully manned by Ghanaian flight engineers.



Lauding the government for embarking on this journey, he noted that the move has also created jobs for Ghanaians with the four distribution centres.



The four distribution centres Zipline operates in Ghana include; Omenako, Mpanya, Vobsi and Sefwi Wiawso.



Speaking at the 5th Ghana CEO Summit held in Accra Monday, May 17, 2021, the Vice President said,"Look at what we've done with drones. The remote areas of Ghana could not access critical medicines and blood supplies and vaccines. We brought in Zipline. The drone services have started and this has created jobs in all these drones centres."



"We have 4 now, by the end of this year, we will have another 4 which will cover the whole of Ghana. These drone services are 100% manned by Ghanaian flight engineers. This is jobs that it is creating," Dr Mahamudu Bawumia stated.



Zipline makes an average daily delivery of 100 medical commodities from each of the distribution centres.



