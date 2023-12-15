ZipUp project empowers students of Adabokrom

General News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: GNA

The ZipUp project, a youth and PWD-focused advocacy group, has donated items to students of Adabokrom Senior High School in the Bia-East District of the Western North Region.



Students of Adabokrom Senior High received sanitary pads, while some selected Junior High Schools in the district also received dictionaries as part of the participation package in a debate programme.



The winning school in the debate programme also received a desktop computer.



Speaking on the sidelines of the programme, Madam Simah Rosinah Agyapomaah, the Executive Director of ZipUp, said her passion for helping humanity and solution-oriented nature led to the formation of the organisation in 2019.



She also noted that the initiative is dedicated to fostering sustainable self-employment opportunities.



"Through mentorship programmes, it empowers young individuals with leadership and marketing skills, utilising debate programmes as a platform for skill acquisition relevant to the job market.



"The project strategically incorporates career guidance for junior high students, equipping them with the necessary insights for future endeavours," she said.



Additionally, Madam Rosinah noted that the ZipUp project also addresses crucial aspects of awareness by integrating sex education and emphasising HIV/AIDS education to contribute to the well-being of the younger generation.



She also lauded the efforts of her team and board members for working tirelessly to change and positively affect the lives of vulnerable people.



"A special appreciation to our team and board members for holding the organisation together and to Mrs. Adelaide Araba Siaw Agyapong and Mr. Tony Awah. God bless you for your support. Our appreciation goes to the DCE of Bia-East and the GES Bia-East directorate.



"The ZipUp project is grateful to all teachers, students, and the people of Adabokrom for making the programme a great success," she said.