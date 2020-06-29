Regional News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Zion Praise Chapel donates to the vulnerable in Effia-Kwesimintsim

The Founder and General Overseer of Zion Praise Chapel, Bishop Bernard Ogyiri Asare has supported over 200 aged, widows, single parents in some communities within the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality(EKMA) as part of activities to mark his birthday.



He donated bags of rice, Sardines, cooking oil, tin tomatoes, toilet rolls, nose masks, hand sanitizers, valued at GH¢15,000.00.



Bishop Ogyiri Asare told the media that the gesture falls under his "iCARE BIRTHDAY FOUNDATION" which had over the years donated to orphanages, widows, widowers, less-privileged, children on the streets and the needy in society to demonstrate love, care, and compassion to them.



He said the COVID-19 pandemic had worsened the plight of these vulnerable in their everyday life, hence his decision to support them to ameliorate their plight.



Bishop Ogyiri Asare advised the people to observe all the public health protocols, on safety and hygiene and other directives by the government and health professionals to curtail the spread of the virus.



He indicated that His church, in its efforts to observe and adhere to the COVID-19 protocols outlined by the President had made available all the necessary materials to ensure the safety of the members.



The Presiding Member of EKMA, Mr. John Davis who joined the Bishop in the exercise thanked him and the church for caring for the vulnerable especially the aged and widows.



Some of the beneficiaries after receiving their gifts thanked the Bishop for the king gesture.





