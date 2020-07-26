General News of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Zebilla SHTS: Security chases rioting 3rd year students out of campus

Zebilla Senior High Technical School (SHTS)

A combined team of police and military Saturday night chased out third year students of the Zebilla Senior High Technical School (SHTS) in the Upper East Region, from campus for rioting.



The students reportedly pelted stones at some teachers and destroyed school property.



They vandalized the headmaster’s private car, his wife’s car, the school PTA Toyota Hilux and the school bus.



They also destroyed their new digital school notice board, Fluorescent light bulbs, louvers of dining hall, veronica buckets, tables and chairs, a tricycle, containers among others.



The students reportedly brought phones to school against school rules and have had to do an illegal connection of electricity to their dormitories in order to be able to charge the phones.



A teacher noticed the illegal connection and asked that the perpetrators be identified but the students failed to name any names.



A committee was set up to investigate the matter, but before the committee could finalize its report for action Sunday, the students went on rampage last night.



It took the intervention of the police and military to stop the vandalism. Some students have been arrested in connection with the riots.

