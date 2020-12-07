General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Zanetor vows to make Klottey Korle an NDC stronghold

The Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency Dr. Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings

The Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency Dr. Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings is optimistic of changing Klottey Korley Constituency from a swing constituency to an NDC seat.



She made this statement when she cast her vote at the Ridge Church polling station. According to her, the NDC will win both the parliamentary and presidential in the constituency.



“I believe that NDC will win both the presidential and parliamentary election in klottey Korle. We really setting the records straight so that it changes from being a swing constituency to and NDC seat”.



She has however charged the Electoral Commission to ensure free and fair election instead of being in a haste to declare results within 24 hours.



“Why would one declare that within 24 hours one can have all the votes rather than to try to ensure that an all-transparent fair process happens to ensure that at the end of results declaration all Ghanaians are satisfied”.



In 2016, Dr. Zenator Rawlings won with more than thirty-three thousand (33,609) votes representing 50.29% of the total votes.

