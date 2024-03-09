Zanetor impresses as guest host on radio show

General News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

The Member of Parliament for Klottey-Korley, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has garnered attention from social media users following the emergence of a video showcasing her as a radio presenter.



According to these users, the MP has displayed remarkable talent in her radio presentation. Some have even dubbed her a 'broadcaster Pro Max,' emphasizing her proficiency.



Additionally, there are suggestions among the users that former President John Dramani Mahama should have considered her as his running mate, highlighting the perceived strengths and qualities she brings to the political arena.



In a 40-second video shared online by a Starr FM presenter, Dr Zanetor was seen and heard introducing the morning show when she appeared as a guest host in commemoration of International Women's Day.



“So you are welcome to Morning Starr Live on Starr FM 103.5 FM live on Morning Starr Today... My name is Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings; I’m the Member of Parliament for Klottey-Korley, I happen to be the landlady for Starr FM and I officially fired Francis from his job today so you are stuck with me.



"Today is the 8th of March 2024 and it’s International Women’s Day, it’s 6:30 in the morning and we have a special show for you today..." she said.



Eih! What a wow. She be broadcaster Pro Max — Sackitey Agamah (@AgamahSackitey) March 8, 2024

Woowww,???????????????????????? she did amazing. as I was listening to the show this morning , I couldn’t help but wonder

who was behind the microphone. She sounded so good like it’s something she’s been doing every morning. — DivineDiva???????????????? (@aNewGetrude) March 8, 2024

She should have been the running mate of JM,like it will be easy !her charisma is ???? — Opk (@Opk56561061) March 9, 2024

International Women's Day is celebrated to highlight and address gender inequalities globally.It serves as a reminder to celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness about persistent challenges, and promote gender parity.The celebration thus fosters a collective commitment to advancing women's rights, encouraging inclusivity, and striving for a world where everyone, regardless of gender, has equal opportunities and recognition.VKB/BB