General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Zanetor explains why she and her siblings didn’t spend much time with Rawlings

Family of the late Jerry John Rawlings

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Klottey Korle Constituency who is also daughter of late Jerry John Rawlings, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has explained why she and her siblings didn’t much spend time with their father.



She explained during a round table discussion at a vigil held at the Air Force Officers Mess in Accra in Mr Rawlings’ honour of their late father on Sunday, January 24 that they spent a very short time with their dad while growing up.



She stated that her father didn’t want them to feel superior over others hence, his refusal to let them stay with him at the then seat of government, the Osu Castle.



“At the time there wasn’t much stability, there was a threat to his life at some point and he didn’t want us to be a part of that, so he felt that if we lived in a separate location it kind of decrease the risk,” she said.



She added, “He also didn’t want us to grow up in airs of superiority by virtue of living in the Castle, it was just to give us life as normal as possible.



“Which meant we didn’t see him as often, but when we did there was always something, he wanted to impact so much knowledge; teaching me and my siblings how to drive before our feet could even touch the gas pedal, teaching us how to drive the model plane, and to ride our bicycles.”















