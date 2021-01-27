General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Zanetor and siblings 'march' with their father's casket to the grounds

play videoThe children of the late president in shot

All 4 children of the late former president of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings earlier this morning followed the cortege with their father's remains to the Black Star Square.



The Children - Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, Kimathi Rawlings, Amina Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings - all donned in black outfits, solemnly followed the casket of their late father.



The final funeral rites for the former statesman is being held today.



Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings who passed on November 12, 2020, will be laid to rest at the Military Cemetary in Accra.



Prior to this, a Catholic Requiem Mass and a vigil were held in his honour on Sunday, January 24th, followed by a 2-day Laying-In-State ceremony at the Accra International Conference Center for dignitaries and the general public to file past.



Watch the video below:



