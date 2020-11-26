General News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings warns people impersonating for funeral donations

Member of Parliament for Klottey Korley Constituency, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

While Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings is still grieving the loss of her dear father, former President Jerry John Rawlings and still campaigning to ensure that she holds on to her parliamentary seat, she also had to deal with fraudsters as well.



In a Facebook post, the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korley Constituency said fraudsters are creating social media accounts in her name to solicit funeral donations from unsuspecting Ghanaians.



“The modus operandi of these criminals is to first engage the attention of unsuspecting people who genuinely wish to express their condolence to the MP, then they proceed to solicit for donations for the funeral arrangements,” the statement on her verified Facebook page said.



“We would also like to warn all persons engaging in such activities that IMPERSONATION is a crime, as such anyone caught will be prosecuted,” the statement added.



It came with a screenshot of a private message conversation between someone and a social media account bearing Zanetor’s name.



At some point in the chat, the fake Zanetor account asked the person to send their donation to a mobile money number.



The MP says it is not her and that these are her social media accounts: Facebook – @zanetorofficial Twitter – @zanetorofficial Instagram – @zanetorofficial





