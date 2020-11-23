Regional News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Boadi Dickson, Contributor

Zabarma Chiefs Council in Ghana honour Afro-Arab Group Chairman

Alhaji Salamu Amadu was honoured by the National Council Of Zabarma Chiefs of Ghana

The National Council of Zabarma Chiefs of Ghana on November 21, 2020, honoured the leader and Chairman of the Afro-Arab Group of companies, Alhaji Salamu Amadu at the Kawkudi Park.



Alhaji Salamu Amadu affectionately known as 'One Chair' was recognized by the National Council of the Zabarma Chiefs in Ghana for his tremendous achievement and outstanding contributions to youth development in Ghana especially the Zabarma community.



The astute and affable business mogul was appointed as the National Youth Ambassador for the Zabarma community of Ghana.



This ambassadorial role will be the third one for Mr. Salamu who already serves as Peace Ambassador for Africa Youth Assembly for Peace and One Young World Ambassador.



Addressing a section of journalists after the event expressed gratitude to the Council for their recognition.



"I'm honoured to serve as the National Youth Ambassador for the Zabarma community Of Ghana. I must serve as a role model for the upcoming youth who thinks that there is no hope because where they born and raised. I'm a living testimony being born from Maamobi a deprived community but with the Grace of Allah and determination, I have been able to make it and still pursuing further," One Chair stated.



The Afro-Arab Group Chairman has set up an outfit named Yaa Salaam Opportunity Centre to support the youth in Ghana.

