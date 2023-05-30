You are here: HomeNews2023 05 30Article 1776323

General News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yutong and fuel tanker crash claims 16 lives, 40 left with injuries

« Prev

Next »

Comments (59)

Listen to Article

The scene of the crash that is said to have claimed 16 lives The scene of the crash that is said to have claimed 16 lives

There are reports that more than a dozen persons have died in a fatal road crash on the Accra-Cape Coast Road.

The crash, said to have happened at Gomoa Okyereko in the Central Region, is reported to have happened between an Accra-bound Yutong bus, and a fuel tanker with the registration number WR 2063-10.

According to a reports, some 16 passengers died on the spot, while some 40 others have suffered various degrees of injuries.

It continued that the passengers are said to have been on their way to Accra from Liberia.

This was confirmed by the of the Ghana National Fire Service officials who spoke to JoyNews at the site of the crash.











AE//OGB