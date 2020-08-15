Regional News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Source: GNA

Youth urged to be innovative and creative in coronavirus era

Volta Regional Director of the National Youth Authority, Yao Semorde

Mr Yao Semorde, the Volta Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), has called on the youth to be innovative and creative during the COVID-19 period to enhance development.



He said businesses were no longer flourishing due to the impact of the pandemic, making it necessary for the young people to think outside the box and to venture into productive activities that would make them more relevant in society.



Mr Semorde, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Ho, said while the future belongs to the youth, the acquisition of skills and knowledge would enable them to realise their potential.



“I believe the future belongs to young people who prepare for it. If a young person fails to prepare for the future, he would be unable to realise his full potential,” he said.



The Director said the NYA was, therefore, creating awareness for the youth to build their capacity to become good citizens and effective future leaders.



He said the Authority would provide the youth with relevant skills training to enhance their contribution to the country’s socio-economic development.



Mr Semorde urged the youth to explore the various skills and training opportunities for their development.



The Director also urged the youth not to allow political parties to use them to cause trouble in the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



Touching on this year’s International Youth Day celebration, which was on the theme: “Youth engagement for global action,” Mr Semorde said the Day was relevant as it aimed to raise awareness of the important roles the youth played in societal development.



He said the energy, innovation, and creativity of young people in development was recognized worldwide.



The local theme for the celebration was “Youth engagement in mitigating the impact of COVID-19, the need for innovation and creativity.”

