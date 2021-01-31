General News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Youth storm headmaster’s funeral with kitchen stools, demonstrate legendary sex position

Robert Sepey was buried on Saturday

There was shock as the youth Wokumagbe stormed the funeral of the late former Headmaster of Adumanu D/A Basic School in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central Region Robert Sepey with kitchen stools to bid him farewell.



In videos available to this website, several persons were seen carrying kitchen stools and demonstrating the sex position the former late headmaster is famed for.



The former Headmaster for Adumanu D/A Basic School in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central Region Robert Sepey died on December 7, 2020.



He was buried today Saturday 30th January 2021 at Wokumagbe, Ada-West.



Robert Sepey became popular after a bedroom video of him and one of his students went viral on social media.



In the video, the two were seen been intimate while the female student rested her knees on a kitchen stool to receive the strokes from behind.



