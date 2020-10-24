Regional News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Youth of Gonjaland should emulate the peaceful nature of John Mahama - Bolewura

Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional area

The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) has said former President John Dramani Mahama is a peaceful man and is very careful with his public utterances and has therefore urged the Youth of the Savannah Region to emulate the peaceful and positive demeanour of the former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking when the National Executives of the Gonjaland Youth Association visited him at his Palace on Friday 23rd October 2020 to pay homage and to formally inform him about a peace walk in Bole organised by the Association on Saturday 24th October 2020, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge (I) said Bole is very important in the politics of Ghana because former President John Dramani Mahama who is contesting the 2020 elections with President Nana Akufo-Addo hails from the town and that everything must be done to maintain peace before and after the 2020 elections.



The Bolewura called on the Youth of Gonjaland to always show in their actions that the peaceful former President John Dramani Mahama is from Bole and so the Youth of Bole would embrace peace and as well called on the Youth of Gonjaland especially those from the Bole Traditional area to be careful with their utterances in the run-up to the 2020 election.



He praised the people of Bole for embracing peace in Bole after some Chieftaincy problems that have now been resolved.



The Bolewura told the Executives of the Gonjaland Youth Association that they have access to every part of Bole for any activity related to the peace walk to help advocate for peace in the forthcoming election.



The President of the Gonjaland Youth Association Lawyer Mohammed Osman Amin speaking the Bolewura’s palace thanked the Bolewura for receiving the Association in his Traditional Area.



The Gonjaland Youth Association President further said they were in the Bolewura’s palace to inform him about their arrival and the activities for Saturday 24th October 2020.



Mr Mohammed said; “Some of the executives who couldn’t make it asked me whether we will be entering the Bolewura’s palace and I was very happy to hear such a question.”



He added; “I told them why not? because there is peace in Bole now and everybody is happy”.



Earlier the Gonjaland Youth Association had an engagement with media houses in the Savannah Region at “Green Lodge” in Bole town.



The meeting organised ahead of the peace walk discussed how the various media houses in the Region would report on stories that will not cause tension in the Region.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM, the President of the Gonjaland Youth Association, Mr Osman Mohammed Amin said the engagement is to have a word with the media house to help educate the public on the importance of peace before, during and after the elections.



The forum which had the security agencies present also enlightened the media personnel on how to keep the Region peaceful before, during and after the presidential and parliamentary elections.





