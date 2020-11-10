General News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: GNA

‘Youth must play active role in consolidating democracy’ - Rev. Awudu

Reverend Ismailia Awudu

he Reverend Ismailia Awudu, the Board Chairman of the National Road Safety Authority, has called on the youth to play an active role in consolidating the country’s democracy by helping to fight corruption and prevent electoral violence.



He said as the country headed for the December polls, it was necessary to ensure peace prevailed because “when there is violence all your basis of survival is taken away and so you cannot develop.”



Rev. Awudu, also the Resident Pastor of the Yahwe Temple of the International Central Gospel Church, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



He said some youths may be influenced to perpetrate violence and inflict pain on others, but no one deserved to be president or a member of parliament if that person encouraged violence in any form.



Rev. Awudu stressed the need for the younger generation to imbibe the values of integrity and patriotism, which were essential for national development, cohesion and unity.



He urged road users to take road safety measures seriously, especially as the country approached the yuletide, in order to avoid accidents.

