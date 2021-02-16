Regional News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Youth in Jasikan mount road block over delay of work

Correspondence from Oti Region



Section of the Youth of Jasikan in the Oti Region have blocked all the Jasikan township road over delay of work.



According to the youth, their action is to prompt the leaders of the community to hasten their act in putting the road in good shape.



Work commenced on the road few weeks to the December 7 election last year and has since been abandoned after the elections.



As it stands now, pedestrians and motorists find it difficult to plough the road.



"We are fed up with their political agenda. We were here last year when they came and told us of improving upon our roads. We saw it as good news because our roads have been in bad shape for long. It has been two months after the general election and we can't make use of our roads again just because they have ended up destroying them. All we are asking is for them to quickly commence work on the road and complete it or better still, fetch away the sands and gravels they have left on the road for easy transportation" the youth stipulated.



