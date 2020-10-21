General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Youth in Afforestation Programme generates 81,362 jobs - Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh has disclosed that the Youth in Afforestation programme which was launched by President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in August 2018 has so far generated about 81,362 jobs.



Addressing the media in Accra today, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister said the implementation of the programme is in line with the government’s commitment to reforestation, forest rehabilitation and forest protection.



The Minister said, “to create jobs for the youth whiles ensuring sustainable management of the natural resources, the following interventions were undertaken from 2017 to date: Linking Youth Employment to plantation development, Providing alternative livelihood programmes for communities in mining areas and forest-fringed communities, Facilitation and Promotion of Community Mining Scheme”.



He further added that the Alternative Livelihood Programme since 2017 has benefitted 33,044 individuals through the production and distribution of Oil Palm seedlings.



“As part of the Alternative Livelihood Programme in forest-fringe communities, 500 beneficiaries were trained and supported in seedling production, beekeeping, mushroom production and soap making around Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Western and Western North Regions under the Forest Investment Programme”.



Hon. Asomah-Cheremeh said the Community Mining programme that seeks to promote responsible mining within mining communities is expected to create 126,000 jobs effective June 2020. He said about 220 youth have been employed as my Wardens to assist in combating illegal mining.

