Politics of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Youth group thwarts NDC protest march in Hohoe

File photo of some NDC protestors

Tension is boiling in Hohoe in the Volta Region as aggrieved supporters of the opposition NDC have clashed with a youth group believed to be supporters of the MP-elect John Peter Amewu.



The NDC protesters who started their protest march from Atabu as part of the party’s nationwide resistance protest against the Electoral Commission were halted along the route by the armed-group who prevented them from moving further into the main Hohoe township.



Though leadership of the NDC have told the media they are retreating for the safety of their members, security services present are still working to negotiate a peaceful resolution.



This morning’s protest is the sixth time the NDC is protesting in the Volta region.



The previous marches held in Keta, Ketu South, Ho Central, Agotime-Ziope and the Tongu constituencies were without any incidents.



The protest started without any hitches with the police protecting the protesters through town.



Few minutes into the walk, the group was halted by another group fully armed with machetes, clubs and other gadgets.



Meanwhile, the regional chairman of the NDC Henry Kwadjo Ametepe has told the media that the NDC would suspend today’s demonstration while they go back to reorganize for another day.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.