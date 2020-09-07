Regional News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Youth group declare support for NPP PC in Bongo

A youth group, the ‘Alliance for Ayinbisa’ has declared support for Mr Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa, the 2020 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Bongo Constituency in the Upper East Region.



The youth made up of about 300 young people, said over the years the Members of Parliament from the constituency had disappointed the people and it was time they made a paradigm shift.



Speaking at the inauguration of the NPP Constituency campaign team in Bongo, the youth noted that for the last three and half years, Mr Ayinbisa, who is also the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, had proven beyond doubt that he would deliver when given the mandate to represent the people of Bongo in Parliament.



They, therefore, declared their readiness to embark on a vigorous campaign to win the hearts of floating voters to vote massively for the NPP in both presidential and parliamentary elections in the forthcoming December polls.



Mr Jonathan Agekine, the Coordinator for the movement said “from 1992 to date, all our MPs have woefully disappointed us, that is why the youth have come together to rally behind the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Mr Peter Ayinbisa. We support him because he has proven himself as the hope for Bongo Constituency through his works and personal relationship with the people of Bongo.”



He said through the leadership of the DCE the district had witnessed massive development including roads, health, education, and employment for the youth.



“He has helped 92 students to obtain scholarships and also helped many of our colleagues to get jobs in the Ghana Education Service, Forestry Commission, Zoomlion, Youth Employment, NABCO just to mention a few. If Hon Ayinbisa can chalk these successes as DCE, greater would he do when we entrust him with the parliamentary seat.”



The group noted that it was targeting about 15,000 floating voters for the NPP candidate and said it would adopt a door to door, community to community and house to house campaign strategy to ensure that the message sunk well with the people.



“We stand for peace, unity, and togetherness for a common goal, we believe that with determination, hard work and perseverance victory will surely be ours come December 7,” the group said.



Mr Agekine noted that the group had begun work and had monitored the just ended voter registration exercise where they distributed over 1000 nose masks, hand sanitizers, and GHc10.00 to political party agents.

