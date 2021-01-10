Regional News of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: GNA

Youth advised to let their dress portray their lifestyle

The Secretary of the Atiwa East Private Schools Association in the Eastern Region, on Saturday, advised the youth to dress decently because indecent dressing can send a wrong signal to others.



Mr. Emmanuel Oduro Ofosu also the Managing Proprietor of the Anyinam-based Promising Hope Preparatory School, urged the youth to be decent at all times.



Giving a pep talk at Anyinam, he told a gathering of a cross-section of the youth that ‘good-looking’ had become challenging and competitive.



“It is for this reason that I call on the government to help support the fashion business, especially, vocational institutes, to flourish in the country”, he stated.



According to the educationist, vocational centres were good options for young people to enter into, but added that such institutions had not been made attractive and therefore, young people, especially girls, would prefer being on the street, to learning a vocation for their future.



Mr. Oduro Ofosu also expressed the need to pursue and promote traditional music and art in all forms for national development. He pointed out that traditional cultural music and dance did not only entertain, but also educated, informed and motivated people to go into activities that can develop the nation.



He said traditional music and dance had advantage over foreign ones, since they were readily available and could be performed at a number of social functions.



He regretted that there was a gradual disappearance of traditional African theatre music, like Osode, Adowa, Kete and Kpanlogo among others and therefore, emphasized the need for the revival and restoration of such music.



