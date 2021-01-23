Regional News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: GNA

Youth Forum congratulates Bono Regional Minister-designate

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, Bono Regional Minister-designate

The Bono Youth Forum (BYF), a pressure group, has expressed appreciation to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene as the Bono Regional Minister-designate.



The Forum also congratulated the Regional Minister-designate on her elevation.



“BYF wishes to convey its sincerest appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for nominating our deserving Municipal Chief Executive for Sunyani East as the substantive Regional Minister for Bono Region,” the forum said in a statement.



A copy of the statement, signed by Henry Osei Kakari, the convener, and made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said “the news is particularly welcomed as it affirms the belief and confidence the President and the NPP have for distinguished females in public service.”



“The nomination of Mad Banahene is akin to a promise of a new dawn in the political fortunes and development initiatives of our dear Bono Region and we wish you all the best in your new office. We are sure that under your great leadership, with wisdom and guidance, our Bono Region will strive to a much greater height and achievement,” the statement added.



In a related development, Mr Theophilus Asomah-Kyeremeh, a former NPP Parliamentary Aspirant in the Sunyani West constituency, has congratulated the regional minister-designate.



He called for the support of the people to enable her bring the development of the region to the next level.



“Congratulations on your new position as the Bono Regional Minister-Designate. I know you have worked hard to reach this point, and I am so happy that you have been recognized by President Akufo-Addo for your accomplishment with this new assignment.”



In a statement copied to the GNA, Mr Asomah-Kyeremeh prayed “your new appointment will be a source of your endless success. I beseech the Lord to continue to uplift you beyond expectations.”