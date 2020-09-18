Regional News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: edward a. ken-zorre, contributor

Youth Empowerment Project aims at raising responsible adolescents in Ghana

The YEP is aimed at introducing adolescent girls and boys to Reproductive Health Education

Savana Signatures with funding from UNESCO Ghana and its partners are implementing the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP).



The Project is aimed at introducing adolescent girls and boys to an accurate and age-appropriate integrated model of Reproductive Health Education (RHE) in the South and Central Tongu Districts in the Volta region of Ghana.



At a stakeholder engagement organized by Savana Signatures, Henri Hevi, the Director of Education for Central Tongu District bemoaned the fact that “the district has recorded the highest teenage pregnancy rate in the whole of Volta region, thus having a great effect on the girl child been able to complete their basic education.”



The Project Manager, Elikem Agbenyo noted that the introduction of the reproductive health education among adolescents will empower adolescents to develop high self-esteem, explore personal values and norms, and be well informed with methods of curbing the high rate of teenage pregnancies in the district.



As part of the project strategies, teachers and community volunteers who were trained by Savana Signatures are facilitating RHE sessions for both in and out of school students using the Ready Steady Manual in safe spaces identified with the help of beneficiaries and community leaders.



Community volunteers are also leading discussions with community leaders, women, and stakeholders in project communities on the effects of Gender-Based Violence, Sexual Transmitted Infections/Diseases (STI/D’s) including HIV/AIDS.



Adolescents, both in and out of school, are linked through the Adolescent Linkage Card (ALC) to the Savana Signatures SHE+ Helpline to receive real-time, confidential, convenient and private support in the form of education, counselling as well as referrals to health facilities and social justice institutions. The SHE+ Helpline provides support and counselling in multiple Ghanaian languages, thus meeting the needs of diverse vulnerable groups of young people in the project communities.



The Adolescent Linkage Card (ALC) provides adolescent with a unique identity code used in communication with the SHE+ Helpline.



The Youth Empowerment Project with the support of UNESCO Ghana, aimed at building the agency of adolescents and young people as well as developing their skills, knowledge, attitudes, and competencies to become responsible advocates to reduce early and unintended pregnancies, STI/STD’s and eliminating gender-based violence in their communities.

