Youth Association congratulates Prof. Kyem-Amponsah for his appointment as VC

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: GNA

The Fiapre Youth Association in the Sunyani West Municipality has congratulated Professor Kyem-Amponsah II, Chief of Fiapre on his appointment as the substantive Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Ghana Communication Technology University in in Accra.



The Association in a statement signed by Mr Nathaniel Sefa Boakye, President, and copied to the Media in Sunyani said the University Council on March 6 this year approved the appointment of Prof. Kyem-Amponsah II as the substantive VC of the institution.



According to the statement, Prof. Kyem-Amponsah II known in his academic life as Prof. Emmanuel Ohene-Afoakwa, prior to his appointment and confirmation was serving as the Interim VC of the University.



It said Prof. Ohene-Afoakwa in his newly position would serve four years term with effect from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2025.



The statement cited scholarship and job opportunities, provision of quality education, supporting household peace and harmony among the essential developmental measurers undertaken under the auspices of Prof. Ohene-Afoakwa as chief of Fiapre.



“We are proud of your inspiration, consistence works and spirit of development, which are worthy of emulation”, and are proud of your outstanding achievements and higher heights attained both in academia and development of Fiapre Township, it added.



The statement emphasized that Prof. Ohene-Afoakwa was enthusiastic and restless in efforts towards making education accessible to each and every individual who cannot afford it regardless of gender, ethnicity and family background.



It stated Prof Ohene-Afoakwa had exhibited wise leadership, dedication, commitment and endless services towards the people of Fiapre and stressed that the chief’s new appointment was another great opportunity to further promote quality education to the good people in the Sunyani West Municipality and the Bono Region in general.