‘Your works are speaking, God will crown you with victory’ – Akwamu Chief to Mahama

Obarima Oppong Kyeremeh Sikafuo, Chief of Dormaa Akwamu

The Chief of Dormaa Akwamu in the Bono Region, Obarima Oppong Kyeremeh Sikafuo, has commended former president John Mahama for his achievements in the Dormaa East Constituency.



The Chief said the erstwhile NDC administration was generous to his people through its policies and projects, ranging from roads and other infrastructure in the agric, health and education sector.



In a welcome address when the NDC flagbearer, Mr John Dramani Mahama, as part of his tour of the region called on the Chiefs and people of Dormaa Akwamu, Obarima Sikafuo said, “the good works you [Mahama] did in this area are talking for you and we have also seen them.”



“When it comes to cocoa roads, Dr Opuni, our own son, extended some here while you were the president. We thank you for that,” Nana Sikafuo noted citing the Wamfie to Akwamu and other roads in the area.



“I am praying that the Almighty God help you to emerge victorious…and I know when you become the president, you will remember us,” Obarima Sikafuo added as he also appealed to Mr Mahama to continue the cocoa roads projects in the area when voted into power.



“My people have extended their cocoa plantation in this area so the roads will help us,” the chief observed as he justified his appeal for the roads in the adjoining communities in the area to be rehabilitated.



Obarima Oppong Kyeremeh Sikafuo also asked for a police post to be built in Akwamu to help improve the security situation in the area as he appealed to politicians to maintain the peace being enjoyed in the country.



The former President, in his speech promised the chiefs and people of Dormaa his party will uphold the country’s peace and promote democracy.



“We are lovers of peace and development. As the elections draw closer, we can assure that we will not do anything that will undermine the peace we are enjoying in the country,” Mr Mahama said in Akan.



He also assured the people that their needs had been documented and urged them to vote for the NDC in the coming elections.



With the NDC flagbearer were former COCOBOD boss, Dr Kwabena Opuni; Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah; General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; Ambassador Nyamekye Marfo, Bono NDC Chairman and other party executives.



Activities



Earlier, Mr Mahama was at Berekum, Seikwa, Koraso, Jinjini when he resumed his tour of the Bono Region following an earlier suspension to address issues of irregularities arising from the recent Voter Registration Exercise.



At Seikwa, Berekum and Jinjini, Mr Mahama touched on setting up a cashew development board to support farmers in the area.



The former president is expected to other chiefs, farmers, okada riders, religious and community leaders, among others, and highlight issues in the People’s Manifesto, the NDc’s 2020 manifesto, which addresses the specific needs of the Bono Region.



According to his campaign spokeman, James Agyenim-Boateng, the NDC flagbearer will also outline plans to increase the earnings of farmers.



He will aslo touch on state-sponsored apprenticeship programme for the youth, legalising okada and his plan to provide Free Primary Healthcare which seeks to remove cost as a barrier to primary healthcare.

