Your work is not enough – #FixTheCountry Movement organisers to Bawumia

General News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: 3 News

A member of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Yaw Moses has indicated that although the government has done some work to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians, the work done so far, is not enough.



He told Abena Tabi on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, May 8 that the economic figures that have been thrown out by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in an attempt to explain the work done by the government, do not reflect the realities on the ground.



Dr Bawumia added his voice to the ongoing #FixTheCountry online campaign, saying the job of government is to fix problems and that is what “we have been doing since 2017”



In a Facebook post, he said that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the global economy and caused increases in prices of commodities such as oil, cement and iron rods as well as the overall cost of shipping.



He also listed a number of projects undertaken by the government vis-à-vis what they inherited after the 2026 elections.



“We are four months into our four-year mandate. The job of government is to fix problems. This is what we have been doing since 2017.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the global economy and caused increases in prices of commodities such as oil, cement and iron rods as well as the overall cost of shipping.



“Nevertheless, it is very important to place the performance of our government over the last four years after inheriting an economy with “no meat on the bone” on record. Ours is a government that listens and cares. The facts and data speak for themselves. Trust President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”



But Yaw Moses said on the Key Points that “We are not talking about figures that are not reflecting on the grounds. You go to the market, do you think the inflation figures correspond with what is going on in the markets? How much is tomatoes? How much is a tuber of yam?



“We are talking about the reality on the ground. When I go to the market, what is the reality on the ground?. This is not about figures, a bag of cement is going for 50 cedis right now, how can a young man like me build a house. Iron rods have skyrocketed, how can I build a house? What is the cost of living now and so we are talking about realities on the ground? What they have done is not enough.”



A few days after the announcement of increase in fuel prices with accompanying tax, Ghanaians took to Twitter to express their displeasure against the hardship in the country with the hashtag #FIXTHECOUNTRYNOW.



The main concerns identified with the hashtag include poor sanitation, inadequate jobs, tax increases, fuel prices increases, unstable power supply, poor roads etc.



With over twenty thousand tweets, it appears another section of Ghanaians are opposing the hashtag with a new one, #NANAISFIXINGIT which has over five thousand tweets.



While the hashtag #FIXTHECOUNTRYNOW is highlighting the challenges faced by the country, the hashtag #NANAISFIXINGIT is supporting the current government by indicating some of the work done by the government.