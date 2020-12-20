Politics of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Your win margin was small even in your stronghold - Dumelo mocks Maa Lydia

Defeated MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo

John Dumelo has expressed happiness at the number of votes he garnered in the parliamentary election at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.



The candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) posited that for the incumbent to have won the polls with a small margin means he has done well than the MP.



To him, the constituency which is known as a stronghold of the NPP should have seen the MP performed well but her votes were not encouraging.



Read his full post below.



In 2004, I stood for KNUST Queens hall Secretary, I lost. In 2005 I stood for KNUST Organizing Secretary, Civil Engineering Students Association, I won.



In 2019 I stood for the NDC parliamentary primaries, I won. On the 7th of December 2020 I stood for MP at Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, I lost.







Truth is, every time I lose, I come back stronger because I don’t see it as a loss, I see it as a journey to perfection. It is only when you are down that you appreciate what it takes to get back up.



So I want to thank the over 37,000 people who voted for me in Ayawaso West Wuogon. From the bottom of my heart, I really appreciate you all. To those that didn’t vote for me, I hope that in the future I can work and prove to you that I’m worthy of your vote.



To Lydia, many said it was impossible for me to even dream of winning but the numbers I pulled in and you winning by a very small margin, especially in such a stronghold of the NPP makes me extremely proud of the whole campaign.



I may not be satisfied with the final results or the irregularities that occurred, but before everything else I am Ghanaian and I will always put the people first“Ut omnes onum sint”.



So I’m ready to help to make this constituency the greatest. (I have new wellinton boots for you too) Mega tsi dzi o



To my colleague actors and those in the creative arts industry who supported me, God bless each and everyone of you, many of you did without me having to ask and I appreciate the overwhelming show of support.



What’s next?



I will continue farming, traveling around Ghana, engaging people, helping entrepreneurs and touching the lives of as many Ghanaians as I can; “facta non verba”.



I thank the Almighty God for bringing me this far and to my family and friends, God bless each and everyone for all the support. To my constituency executives, branch executives and all who made this run possible, especially the young vibrate campaign team members, Chale u do all!!!



In my Likpe Language, they say “…Onanto eso lesasaa borleke…” It means because of God everything will be ok.



God bless our Homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong. “Ad astra per aspera”.

