General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Your welfare my top priority – IGP to personnel as he opens ultra-modern Police Dialysis Center

A picture of the Police Dialysis Center

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has underscored the significance of a healthy police service with strong police personnel to protect the lives and property of the citizenry.



He disclosed that ailing police officers will not be able to stand up to the task of discharging their duties efficiently and professionally if their wellbeing is not given a priority.



It is against this background he indicated that his administration is poised in equipping the police hospital with the needed logistics to ensure that the health of personnel is given the topmost priority.



In a speech read on his behalf by COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah(Mrs) at the commissioning of an ultra-modern dialysis centre at the Police Hospital in Accra, the IGP noted that there are conscious efforts to keep personnel healthy and alert at all times.



“We are working to ensure that the police hospital get the needed logistics in order to cater for the health needs of personnel. This is one of its kind in collaboration with other stakeholders who have the service and its personnel at heart”, he disclosed.



Dr. Bhabendra Putatunda, President of Kidney Clinics & Research Centers International, Inc., (K.C.R.C.I.) the nonprofit organization that provides dialysis equipment, supplies, and education to underserved areas around the world lauded the efforts of COP (Mrs) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo- Danquah and his brother-in-law Mr. Addison-Amponsah for facilitating the donation of 20 dialysis to the Ghana Police Service.



“The initial request was made by Mr. Kwabena Addison-Amponsah who works at Dialysis Clinic, Inc., (D.C.I.) the largest non-profit dialysis company in the United States. He is also a representative of the Ghana Association of Middle Tennessee. Mr. Addison-Amponsah is the bother-in-law of CoP (Mrs) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo- Danquah. Mr Addison Amponsah contacted Mr. Ed Attrill, President of D.C.I., to inquire if K.C.R.C.I. would support Ghana Accra Police Hospital.



K.C.R.C.I. is honored and proud to have been able to fulfill our first efforts in this mission to provide dialysis machines, education and training by our teams from both the U.S. and India that visited Accra, Ghana between January 23 – 27, 2020.



DCOP/Dr. Mrs. Mariam Tetteh-Kobboe, the Medical Director and the head of the Ghana Police Hospital in Accra, was instrumental and a key figure for helping put this collaboration together. COP/Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Director-General, Welfare of the Ghana Police Service, visited us in the U.S. twice and she was instrumental in providing, the assurance that the machine would be used for the intended purpose. She also assisted with immigration help for our teams visiting from both the U.S. and India for the installation, trials and ensuring that the machines become operational”, he revealed.



He indicated that they are committed to continue to support the Ghana Accra Police Hospital and to improve the quality of care in the dialysis programs, improve data collection for research purposes, supply future equipment as needed, provide continuing education and plan to visit Accra from time to time to maintain their collaboration hinting of providing technical and nursing education as well.



“We were pleased to meet the nephrologist, Dr. Kumashie, who will be the director of the dialysis program at Ghana Police Hospital. We are comfortable with his expertise to manage the machines. The meeting with the Deputy Medical Director Dr. Ebenezer Ewusi-Emmim on a Zoom call recently was very fruitful. We discussed in the Zoom meeting our plans going forward to improve our communication and possible help we can offer the Police Hospital”, he stressed