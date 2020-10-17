Politics of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Your welfare matters to me – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he is concerned about the welfare of Ghanaians hence he should be voted for in the December 7 elections.



Mr Akufo-Addo said he had demonstrated over the past three and a half years in office that he cares about Ghanaians especially the marginalized.



This is seen in the implementation of some pro-poor policies and programmes, he said.



For instance, he said, his administration has exempted kayayeis from paying market tolls in order to ease the pressure on them.



“The NPP government has exempted kayayei from market tolls. #YourWelfareMatters #4MoreForNana,” he said in a tweet.



He added “ The NPP government has established a Social Protection Single Window Citizens Service designed to provide a single-entry point for the major social protection programmes.”





