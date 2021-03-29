Your visionary leadership unmatched – NPP to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: 3 News

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has celebrated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the day of his 77th birthday, Monday, March 29.



The party in a statement signed by its General Secretary John Boadu said “Owing to your outstanding leadership in manning the affairs of this country, we had hoped that this great day, would be celebrated with great excitement and grandeur, but unfortunately that cannot happen because of the situation we find ourselves occasioned by the pandemic.



“The NPP also celebrates you, Mr. President, for remaining resolute and focused on delivering on your social contract with the Ghanaian people."



“Without a doubt, you continue to demonstrate visionary leadership and strong commitment to meeting the needs and aspirations of the present generation whilst securing the future of the next generation through your life-enhancing policies.”





Below is the full statement from NPP



NPP CELEBRATES PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO ON HIS 77TH BIRTHDAY



On the occasion of your 77th birthday anniversary, Mr. President, the NPP is pleased to join the rest of the World to wish you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY. It is the party’s prayer that Almighty God will continue to endow you with more blessings and vitality to lead this country to overcome the COVID-19 struggles and ultimately, lead us to the promise land.



Owing to your outstanding leadership in manning the affairs of this country, we had hoped that this great day, would be celebrated with great excitement and grandeur, but unfortunately, that cannot happen because of the situation we find ourselves occasioned by the pandemic.



The NPP also celebrates you, Mr. President, for remaining resolute and focused on delivering on your social contract with the Ghanaian people. Without a doubt, you continue to demonstrate visionary leadership and strong commitment to meeting the needs and aspirations of the present generation whilst securing the future of the next generation through your life-enhancing policies.



“To you, the national interests and for that matter the legitimate expectations of the Ghanaian people, at all times, take precedence over every consideration. You are that President who chooses country over self; country over family; country over presidency; and ultimately, country over your political party.”



“It is thus not surprising that even on your birthday, instead of celebrating with your family and friends here in Ghana, you have elected to travel all the way to Spain on official assignment.”



The NPP and indeed the rest of the country cannot pride itself with a better leader. Your visionary and transformational leadership of the country puts you as the anchor to the socioeconomic reconstruction of our country and the prosperity of its people. From Education to Health, to Agric, to Industry, to Economy, et al, your record is unmatched in this Fourth Republic.



Your commitment to Project Ghana was once again vindicated during this COVID-19 pandemic. Consistent with your enviable credentials, Mr. President, you rose to the occasion and demonstrated great leadership in your handling of this global health crisis to the admiration of World Leaders. Even your fierce critics and political opponents could not hide their admiration for your decisiveness and boldness.



On account of this, it is not surprising that the Ghanaian people overwhelmingly renewed your mandate on December 7, 2020. The people of this great country, having witnessed your visionary and transformational leadership, voted emphatically for continuity. Even when the party witnessed many casualties in Parliament, your popularity at the polls remained intact. Indeed, in you, we have a leader we are all well pleased.



Once again, HAPPY BIRTHDAY Mr. President. Stay blessed!!!



…Signed…



JOHN BOADU



GENERAL SECRETARY