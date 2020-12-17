Regional News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: Ibrahim Alhassan, Contributor

‘Your victory serves as the beginning of a new dawn’ – Gushegu constituency to Alhassan Tampuli

Alhassan Tampuli is Member of Parliament-elect for the Gushegu Constituency

Communications outfit in the Gushegu Constituency has issued a congratulatory message to the Member of Parliament-elect Alhassan Tampuli for his victory in the just-ended December 7 elections.



Read the statement below



I write on behalf of the entire team of the communication outfit of the constituency; i.e Radio/TV, Social Media, as well as Serial Callers, and on my own behalf to convey our heart felt congratulatory message to you on your well deserved, sound, and convincing victory in the just ended parliamentary and presidential elections.



As anticipated, the journey had proven to be a very difficult one. But with determination and a clear sense of direction and genuine conviction, you soldiered on to overcome all obstacles that came your way on this difficult path.



Your hard work, determination, clear sense of direction and above all Open Heartedness is a great source of inspiration and motivation to your support base and following, as well as dozens of youth across the Constituency.



You fought a battle worthy fighting and have won on merit by the grace of the Most High. And we as a team are proud to have contributed in diverse ways to the victory, we all celebrate today. Your generosity towards the team has not been and will never be in vain.



You've since proven to be a great asset to, not only our beloved Constituency in particular but also to the Nation at large, and we're so proud to have such a personality to represent us in the 8th Parliament of mother Ghana's 4th Republic.



We have no doubt in our minds, that your victory serves as the beginning of a good new dawn, so far as the development and fair representation of the Gushegu Constituency is concerned. Your sterling performance at your soon to be former job, i.e, Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority says it all.



Once again, we congratulate you and look forward to cementing even further, the continuous good working relationship between you and the team, as we are determined and committed to project your works and the name of the Constituency to a greater heights.



We are solidly behind you as always and would forever be there for you as you are always available and accessible for us to fall on.



May the good Lord continue to grant you more wisdom and strength to carry us as your constituents.





Signed

...............



Ibrahim Alhassan



(Director of Communications)



Gushegu Constituency.

