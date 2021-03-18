General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Your utterances become evil when the devil resides in you - Allotey Jacobs fires NDC Elders

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has jabbed the Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over their recent communique which sought to address its National Communications Officer's outburst against the leadership Caucus in Parliament.



The NDC National Commuications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi recently vented his spleen on the party's Minority caucus and called for a shakeup in the leadership.



“Comrades, the betrayal we have suffered in the hands of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the leadership of our Parliamentary group, particularly Hon. Haruna Iddrissu and Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, and dozens of our own MPs, is what strengthens me to work hard for the great NDC to regain power. They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest. And we, must not let them succeed in their parochial quest to destroy the NDC, the party that has done so much for them and all of us. The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks.



''This is the time for us to insist on the right changes in the leadership of the NDC group in Parliament or forget about them completely. The current leadership have lost their moral authority to lead and are not fit to sit on the front bench of the NDC side of the house. More importantly, it’s about time we understood, that we don’t have any NDC Speaker of Parliament. No we don’t! We have a Speaker who rode on the back of the NDC into Office to pursue his own parochial agenda and nothing more. You trust them, at your own peril.



''The hypocrites can choose to remain quiet or even condemn us for speaking up, so they can remain in the good books of the renegades. But I and all who are pained by this act of betrayal will not keep quiet, because we don’t fear anyone and don’t wish to be in their good books. If they can defy the party leadership and interest openly and subject all of us to public ridicule, then they can and must also be called out openly. The NDC party is supreme and it must be cleansed'', Mr. Gyamfi wrote in a statement.



The NDC Council of Elders, in reply, issued a statement saying ''the Council and the Caucus leadership collectively agreed that the incident of 3rd March, 2021 was regrettable and unfortunate, and runs contrary to the principles and values of the party. The Caucus Leadership have since pledged to uphold the principles and values of the party in our collective bid to develop our country''.



''The Council urged National Leadership of the party to resolve issues relating to the Caucus leadership in Parliament and called on the rank and file of the party to remain calm, and provide the needed support to our Caucus in order to hold the Akufo Addo government strictly to the principles of probity and accountability'', the Council's statement further read.



Allotey Jacobs, speaking on Wednesday's edition of Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'', held the belief that Sammy Gyamfi's behavior was sanctioned by some leaders in the party.



To the former NDC Chairman for the Central Region, the opposition party has "no elders", and therefore found the Council's statement ridiculous saying ''when the devil finds residence in your heart, everything that comes out of your mouth is evil. That is what is happening. There are no elders. The elders' statement is conflicting itself. They mean when we elect President and the President appoints his Ministers to help with affairs of the State, the country should be at a standstill. That is the underlying factor in this statement that Ghana should be at standstill''.



