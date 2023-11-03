Your unexplained exorbitant electricity tariffs is gradually sending my people to their early graves - Japhet Gbede to Akatsi South ECG

Regional News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: JAPHET 1 Tv

Japhet Festus Gbede, an aspiring assembly member for the Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu electoral area has taken a bold step by petitioning the Akatsi South branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to review the high electricity tariffs his electorates are being subjected to.



In a one-page petition addressed to the manager of ECG respectively copied to the member of parliament, the Municipal Chief executive of Akatsi South, and the media, Mr. Gbede highlighted that his electorates are faced with a challenging dilemma between paying their exorbitant electricity bills and having food on their tables or seeking medical attention.



"I respectfully submit this petition to your esteemed office regarding the unexplained exorbitant electricity tariffs to the residents of Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu electoral Area amidst the precarious economic situation and the urgent necessity for a downward substantial revision of their electricity tariffs, part of his statement added.



"The populace residing within the Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu electoral areas are predominantly subsistence farmers of which about 80-85% of them fall within the life-line consumer category".



"It is unfortunate to note that a consumer with two bulbs and a socket would have to cough out ghs200 or more in a month to pay electricity bills with no supplementary income making it difficult for them to afford necessities", he noted.



As an advocate for rural development and social welfare, Japhet Gbede is deeply concerned about how these high tariffs disproportionately affect peasant farmers who form a significant portion of the Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu electoral area.



He believes that it is unjustifiable for them to bear such heavy financial burdens while struggling to make ends meet amidst declining agricultural productivity.



"As a result, many families are forced to make difficult choices between paying their electricity bills and buying food or medicine which keeps widening the level of poverty among the already burdened farmers"



"Furthermore, the unreliable power supply in these areas has had a severe impact on the economic activities of a few of these farmers using the power for commercial purposes. Frequent unannounced power outages have led to spoilage of their gadgets resulting in significant financial losses for these farmers", he admonished.



Lodging this petition with the Akatsi south branch ECG's management team, Mr. Gbede hopes to bring attention to this pressing issue affecting his communities and prompt urgent action toward finding viable solutions that can alleviate their plight.



Therefore, In as much as I request extension of electricity power to Edzikorpe, Ewekorpe, Amuzukorpe, Awukutadzikorpe, Kofitublukorpe, Lumorvikorpe, Numagbey, Abuikorpe, kaklakorpe, Buvikorpe, kakpohiasekorpe, Gandokorpe and all other villages within the Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu electoral Area without electricity, I humbly want to use this opportunity to appeal to your high office to consider our plea for a substantial downward revision of the electricity tariffs in these areas. This will not only provide much-needed relief to my poor farmers but also help boost their economic activities and improve their standard of living, he stated.



He recognizes that access to affordable energy services is crucial not only for household consumption but also for driving economic growth through increased productivity in agriculture and other sectors.





"I hope that my petition will receive your favorable consideration and prompt action toward alleviating the economic difficulties faced by the residents in these deprived areas" he noted.



In conclusion, Japhet Festus Gbede's initiative demonstrates his unwavering commitment to championing the interests of his electorates as he seeks political office.



His decision to take up this challenge speaks volumes about his leadership qualities and vision for promoting sustainable development in rural areas.